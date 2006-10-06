EXCLUSIVE: Ancier and Steinberg Team Up With Haubegger

Former WB head Garth Ancier and Gail Steinberg, his one-time producing partner on Ricki Lake, are back at it, developing a syndicated talk show for next fall with Telepictures hosted by Latina magazine founder Christy Haubegger

A Telepictures rep declined to comment Friday.

Besides founding Latina, the first bilingual magazine targeted exclusively to Hispanic women in the U.S., Haubegger, an energetic entrepreneur in her early 30s, served as executive producer of the 2004 Adam Sandler picture Spanglish.

She has a law degree from Stanford, as well as credentials as a business figure and opinion maker on Latino issues. Haubegger’s company, Latina Media Ventures, has been looking to develop TV and internet properties.

Syndicators have been aggressively courting the Hispanic audience in daytime with court shows over the past few years, but this would mark the most aggressive effort to tap into those viewers with talk.

With Ricki, Ancier and Steinberg were the first to go after a teen and young adult audience. The show, which ran from 1993-2004, was a huge success in its heyday.

