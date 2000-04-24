Excite@Home pairs with MTV

MTVi Group and Excite@Home struck a deal to co-develop new broadband and narrowband content. The new services will be available later this summer on music.excite.com. As part of the arrangement, the MTVi advertising sales force will be the exclusive seller of advertising for music.excite.com on both the Excite and @Home services. MTVi will work with Excite@Home to integrate broadband programming with MTV properties, including MTV and VH1 and their respective Internet sites, and SonicNet.com.