Excite@Home keeps talking to MSOs

Excite@Home extended negotiations with MSOs Comcast Corp. and Cox Communications about how much their cable systems will rely on the high-speed Internet provider.

Given government pressure, Comcast and Cox are widely expected to allow other Internet providers to access their cable companies. So far they've had an exclusive deal with Excite@Home. Industry executives said the big questions now are whether the cable operators will guarantee certain levels of penetration to Excite@Home and whether the revenue and advertising splits will remain as favorable to the cable operators if Excite@home no longer has exclusive access.

Excite@Home pushed off a June 4 deadline on the talks until Jun 18th. - John Higgins