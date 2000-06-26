Excite@Home gets clicking

Excite@Home has introduced ClickVideo, a broadband application showcasing programmed, on-demand video content on the @Home broadband online service. The goal is to provide a wide variety of video content-such as news clips, short-form films, cartoons and music videos-to @Home broadband subscribers.

AtomFilms, Bloomberg, Bluetorch.com, Comedy Central's The Daily Show With Jon Stewart, FOX Video News, iFilm, and WhirlGirl on SHO.com all have arrangements with Excite@Home.