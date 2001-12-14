Excite@Home cuts staff
Excite@Home Corp. sliced about 30% of its staff on Friday in advance of its Feb. 28
shutdown.
The company said it was laying off another 400 employees, shrinking to
900.
At one point, the company had around 3,000 workers.
The remaining employees will assist with transitioning @Home's high-speed
Internet customers onto new systems.
Cable operators including Cox and Comcast have agreed to pay Excite $355
million to continue its service during the transition period.
AT&T chose to let Excite@Home cut off its service rather than continue to
pay.
