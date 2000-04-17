Excite@Home cuts DSL deal

Essentially going into competition with some cable operators, Excite@Home cut a deal to provide DSL Internet service over telephone lines with reseller Rhythms NetConnections Inc. Rhythms will invest $15 million in At Home Solutions to become the exclusive provider of residential DSL service in markets in which Excite doesn't offer service. Rhythms offers high-speed Internet access through DSL lines in more than three dozen North American cities. The co-branded service will be available in the second half of the year.