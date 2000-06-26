Excite@Home and three major shareholders agreed to delay an insider deal being challenged by other major shareholder Cablevision Systems. Cox and Comcast had been scheduled to complete a complicated transaction giving fellow shareholder AT & T control of the company in exchange for an option to "put" their shares to AT & T at a fixed price. The option was priced at $48 per share; since Excite@Home's stock has dropped to $20 or so, Comcast and Cox's options are worth around $1.3 billion each. Cablevision, angry at being left out of the deal, sued all three MSOs and the high-speed Internet company and had sought a restraining order to block Friday's scheduled closing. But the companies all agreed that they would suspend the stock deal until a judge ruled whether it was appropriate to exclude Cablevision.