Excited about cable downloads
Excite@Home is launching a new broadband application that will allow users to download various software programs via a subscription (about $10 per month) or pay-per-usage option (around $3 for 48 hours).
Into Networks will offer its PlayNow services, and Media Station will make SelectPlay services available. Education and entertainment titles will account for the majority of the service offerings.
