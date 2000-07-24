Excite joins in new broadband firm
Excite@Home, international cable operator UPC and its parent UnitedGlobalCom have formed Excite Chello, the largest broadband company outside North America. The new firm, a result of the merger of UPC's Chello broadband subsidiary with Excite@ Home's international operation, will provide broadband portals and services to consumers in Europe, Asia and Latin America.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.