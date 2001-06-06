Excite @Home cutting back in Europe

Excite@Home is shuttering its media operations in France, Germany and Spain and shifting its focus to Excite UK and Excite Italia.

The company unveiled plans on Wednesday to unplug local sites operations in France, Germany and Spain in July, along with other Excite sites for other markets operated from its London headquarters. Excite@Home will maintain its portal operations in the UK and Italy, joint ventures with British Telecommunications and Tiscali S.p.A, respectively. Excite@Home owns a 58% stake in Excite UK and holds 30% of UK Italia. @Home Benelux, Excite@Home's broadband Internet access joint venture with Essent Kabelcom B.V., as well as other broadband joint ventures will not be impacted, and the closure will not affect Excite@Home's portal joint ventures in Japan and Australia.

Excite@Home cited the weak Internet advertising environment for the move. In a prepared statement, Excite@Home chairman and CEO Patti Hart said, "While it is disappointing that market conditions make it necessary to discontinue certain European businesses, it is important for us to continue to focus more closely on our strengths,"