Excalibur to Acquire WQCW Charleston-Huntington For $5.5 Million

Excalibur Broadcasting has agreed to acquire WQCW in Portsmouth, OH from

Lockwood Broadcast Group for $5.5 million. Excalibur is run by former

Gray Television exec Don Ray. Gray Television also announced a shared

services agreement with Excalibur for WQCW, which airs in

Charleston-Huntington, DMA No. 65, and low power WOCW Charleston (WV),

which kicks in when the Excalibur acquisition closes.

Gray owns

powerhouse WSAZ in Charleston-Huntington; Ray was formerly the general

manager there, and a Gray regional VP. It has agreed to provide

back-office services and limited programming to WQCW.

"Acquiring the

Tri-State's CW while simultaneously leveraging the resources of WSAZ for

WQCW's benefit presents an incredible opportunity to provide better

service for area viewers and local businesses," said Ray.

The parties expect the WQCW deal, subject to regulatory approval, to close in the first quarter of 2014.

"We

look forward to building upon the talent and resources of both WSAZ and

WQCW to better serve the greater Charleston and Huntington region,"

said Kevin Latek, Gray senior VP for business affairs.

Excalibur agreed to acquire KJCT Grand Junction (CO) in August.