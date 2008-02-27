Ex-Variety Publisher Gerry Byrne to Head New Nielsen Business Media Group

Nielsen Business Media created a new entertainment group that combines its TV, film, music, theater and literary enterprises under a single executive. That executive will be Gerry Byrne, former publisher of Variety (co-owned with B&C), who has been a consultant to the company.

The move combines the film and performing arts and the music and literary groups into a single group. Out in the reorganization is senior vice president of both groups, John Kilcullen, who has been president and publisher of Billboard magazine.

Nielsen is looking to create cross-platform sales opportunities across its various entertainment brands, which include Billboard, Hollywood Reporter, Back Stage, Kirkus Reviews, The Bookseller, Film Journal International and trade shows ShoWest, ShowEast, Cinema Expo International and CineAsia.