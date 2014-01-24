Ex-Telemundo Exec Morales Named President of MundoFox

Ibra Morales has been appointed president of MundoFox.

Morales succeeds Emiliano Saccone at the network, a joint venture of Fox International Channels and RCN Television Group.

Morales most recently had been senior VP of national marketing at Katz Television Group. Before that, he’d been president of the Telemundo Station Group and senior VP of sales for Hearst-Argyle Television.

“Since we launched MundoFox in Fall 2012, we’ve said that building a major new U.S. Hispanic broadcast network is a marathon not a sprint. In Ibra, we not only have an experienced television executive but an active marathoner. That’s a great combination,” FIC CEO Hernan Lopez said in a statement.

Morales will report to the joint venture’s board.