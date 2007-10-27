Ex-TCI Exec Forms Consulting Firm

Jerry Kern, the former vice chairman of Tele-Communications Inc. and architect of many of the industry’s largest deals, has founded Enki Strategic Advisors, a consulting firm for companies looking to get into mobile and multiplatform media technologies.

Joining Kern as partners of Denver–based Enki Strategic Advisors are Izzy Abbass, a consultant in mobile strategies, and Brad Anderson, a former cable operator and turnaround consultant.

Said Kern, “The wide breadth of our collected and complementary experiences provide a unique perspective to our clients.”