Ex-Tampa TV reporters win award

Former Tampa TV reporters Jane Akre and Steve Wilson won a $125,000 Goldman Environmental Prize this week for their reporting on safety concerns about growth hormones given to dairy cows.

Their story, never aired by their station WTVT(tv) was the subject of a lawsuit by the reporters, who are married, against their station and owner Fox, contending that pressure from hormone maker Monsanto killed the story. Akre won a $425,000 judgment on one of four claims, which is being appealed by Fox.

WTVT maintains that the pair were fired for insubordination, that Monsanto did not contribute to its news policy and that it did its own story on the subject. - Dan Trigoboff