Ex-Survivor lands soap role

In one of the first Survivor: The Australian Outback cast-off sightings, Jerri Manthey will guest star as herself on CBS soap The Young and the Restless. Reminiscent of her Survivor persona, Manthey will appear in scenes opposite Jess Walton, who portrays the ruthless heiress Jill Abbott. The episode tapes today (April 24), and will be broadcast May 28. - Susanne Ault