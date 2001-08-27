Ex-Survivor gets Oxygen shot
Another Survivor veteran has landed a TV gig.
Alicia Calaway, who competed in CBS's Australian Survivor, will be the weekly fitness contributor for Oxygen Channel's daily Pure Oxygen talk show.
Calaway is a personal fitness trainer by certified through the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM).
- Richard Tedesco
