Ex-SportsChannel exec Bair is online

Former Cablevision and Rainbow Sports executive Michael Bair has become a dotcomer, taking charge of a sporting-goods Web site, dsports.com. Bair was named CEO of dsports. com, one of several retailing sites controlled by New York-based Online Retail Partners.

The group teams with established retailers that bring some brand recognition and buying clout with manufacturers to its online retailing ventures. In this case, dsports is the Internet face of Pittsburgh-based Dick's Sports, which has 80 sports-equipment superstores.

Most recently, Bair was on the system side of Cablevision, serving as president of product management and marketing for the company's metro New York operation.