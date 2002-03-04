Ex-soap star Stuart dead at 75
Former Guiding Light and Search for Tomorrow star Mary Stuart
has passed away at her home in New York.
Stuart, who was 75, died Feb. 28 after complications from a stroke.
The longtime soap-opera actress starred as Jo Gardner on CBS soap Search
for Tomorrow for 35 years, and she was inducted into the Soap Opera Hall of
Fame in 1965.
Stuart played Meta Bauer on CBS' Guiding Light later in her
career.
'We are deeply saddened by the passing of Mary Stuart,' CBS senior vice
president of daytime and special programs Lucy Johnson said. 'She was a master
of her craft and played a durable role in the success of CBS for five
decades.'
A SAG statement said, 'On behalf of the 98,000 members of the Screen Actors
Guild, our heartfelt sympathy and prayers go to the family of Mary Stuart. Her
kindness, generosity of spirit and ability to tirelessly work for the betterment
of children will be missed.'
Stuart is survived by her husband, Wolfgang Neumann; her two children from a
previous marriage; and two grandchildren.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.