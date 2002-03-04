Ex-soap star Stuart dead at 75

Former Guiding Light and Search for Tomorrow star Mary Stuart

has passed away at her home in New York.

Stuart, who was 75, died Feb. 28 after complications from a stroke.

The longtime soap-opera actress starred as Jo Gardner on CBS soap Search

for Tomorrow for 35 years, and she was inducted into the Soap Opera Hall of

Fame in 1965.

Stuart played Meta Bauer on CBS' Guiding Light later in her

career.

'We are deeply saddened by the passing of Mary Stuart,' CBS senior vice

president of daytime and special programs Lucy Johnson said. 'She was a master

of her craft and played a durable role in the success of CBS for five

decades.'

A SAG statement said, 'On behalf of the 98,000 members of the Screen Actors

Guild, our heartfelt sympathy and prayers go to the family of Mary Stuart. Her

kindness, generosity of spirit and ability to tirelessly work for the betterment

of children will be missed.'

Stuart is survived by her husband, Wolfgang Neumann; her two children from a

previous marriage; and two grandchildren.