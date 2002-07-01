Ex-SEC Commish joins CNBC
With numerous financial and accounting scandals swirling about, CNBC has
recruited a former Securities and Exchange Commission acting chairman to help
translate the news.
Laura Unger is joining CNBC as a regulatory expert and to provide commentary
and analysis on the SEC, regulating public companies and the financial markets.
Unger was appointed acting chairman of the SEC in February 2001 and
previously served as commissioner.
She'll appear on such CNBC programs as Squawk Box, Business Center
and Capital Report.
