Ex-SEC Commish joins CNBC

With numerous financial and accounting scandals swirling about, CNBC has

recruited a former Securities and Exchange Commission acting chairman to help

translate the news.

Laura Unger is joining CNBC as a regulatory expert and to provide commentary

and analysis on the SEC, regulating public companies and the financial markets.

Unger was appointed acting chairman of the SEC in February 2001 and

previously served as commissioner.

She'll appear on such CNBC programs as Squawk Box, Business Center

and Capital Report.