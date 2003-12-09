Ex-Powell Aide MacBride to Lead NAB Legal Affairs

Marsha MacBride, former chief of staff to Federal Communications Commission chairman Michael Powell, will run the National Association of Broadcasters’ legal and regulatory affairs department.

The NAB announced Monday that MacBride will replace retiring executive vice president Jeff Baumann, overseeing the NAB legal team, which represents broadcasters before the FCC and the courts and counsels radio and television stations on other legal issues. She begins her position Dec. 15.

"In Marsha MacBride, we have found someone with vast knowledge of broadcast-related issues, who is savvy in the ways of Washington and who will be sensitive in responding to membership needs," said NAB President Eddie Fritts.

MacBride was Powell’s chief of staff from 2001 to last September. During that time, she also chaired the FCC Homeland Security Policy Council. MacBride interrupted an FCC career that began in 1985 to be a vice president in Disney’s Washington office from 2000 to 2001. She has also served as executive director of the FCC’s Task Force on Y2K conversion, acting deputy chief of the Cable Services Bureau, legal advisor to Commissioner James Quello, and staff attorney in the Political Programming Branch.