Ex-NAB President Fritts to Lobby for MPAA

The Motion Picture Association of America hired the Fritts Group, the lobbying firm headed by former National Association of Broadcasters president Eddie Fritts, according to a report filed with the Senate.

Fritts and company will lobby on intellectual-property issues, according to the filing, which was reported by AP and confirmed independently by B&C.

The MPAA has been pushing for tougher copyright protections and tougher enforcement of current laws in an age where TV shows and movies can be easily pirated and distributed to millions with the click of a mouse.

Fritts' clients past and present have included News Corp., CBS, ION Media Networks, Vonage and EarthLink.