Ex-Mouse, Activists Target Mickey in Philly

The city of brotherly love might not be so sweet on The Walt Disney Co. Media activists plan to picket Disney’s shareholder meeting, while Roy Disney and anti-media consolidation activists will pair up, sort of, for rallies Tuesday in Philadelphia.

A coalition of media unions-Common Cause, the Center for Digital Democracy, and others-will kick things off at 2 p.m. with a news conference at the Loews Philadelphia Hotel detailing what they say are the dangers a Comcast/Disney merger poses to consumers, workers, and society.

Roy Disney follows at the same hotel with a 4 p.m. briefing on his bid to remove Disney Chairman Michael Eisner and allied directors George Mitchell, John Bryson and Judith Estrin from the company’s board.

Disney’s annual meeting and board election will be held Wednesday.

The activists aren’t exactly teaming up with Roy Disney, but decided to take advantage of the media circus expected to show up for his event to squeeze in a little press time for themselves.