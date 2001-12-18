Ex-health secretary not on NBC's wagon

Joseph Califano, former secretary of health, education and welfare, blasted

NBC's new alcohol-advertising policy in an editorial in Tuesday's Washington

Post.

'NBC's decision exposes the false promise of self-regulation when a network

is faced with plummeting advertising revenues and profits. It is attempting to

dress its decision in the sheep's wool of responsibility by claiming to have a

`pretty strict' set of guidelines to protect children. But in fact, the

guidelines are a sham, with more holes than a brick of imported Swiss cheese,'

Califano wrote.

He also mentioned that Rep. Frank Wolf (R-Va.) plans to introduce legislation

that would forbid broadcast networks from running liquor ads.

Wolf's office confirmed that such a bill is in the works, although it is not

ready to be introduced.

An NBC executive said most politicians have reacted positively to its

announcement and are pleased that the network is taking pains to act

responsibly.

'We were willing to expend some political capital to lead our industry in an

extremely responsible way,' the executive said.

NBC even got some lukewarm praise from the conservative Parents Television

Council.

'While the full implications of this move remain to be seen, the Parents

Television Council is encouraged by NBC's initial efforts to establish

responsible guidelines for their advertisers,' PTC founder Brent Bozell

said.

'We will monitor these liquor-ad placements and speak out, loudly, if NBC

breaks its word,' he added. 'We will not hesitate to speak out against any

inappropriate marketing scheme designed to corrupt our children and

families.'