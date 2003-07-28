Ex-Frist staffer to head RIAA
Mitch Bainwol, former chief of staff to Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist
(R-Tenn.), was named chairman and chief executive of the Recording Industry
Association of America.
The hiring ends talk that House Energy and Commerce Committee chairman Billy
Tauzin (R-La.) would land the job.
Bainwol, who starts Sept. 1, currently runs lobbying firm The Bainwol
Group.
He has also been executive director of the National Republican Senatorial
Committee and chief of staff to Sen. Connie Mack (R-Fla.).
Bainwol brings "the consummate insider's understanding of political nuance in
Washington," Warner Music Group chairman Roger Ames said.
