Ex-Frist staffer to head RIAA

Mitch Bainwol, former chief of staff to Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist

(R-Tenn.), was named chairman and chief executive of the Recording Industry

Association of America.

The hiring ends talk that House Energy and Commerce Committee chairman Billy

Tauzin (R-La.) would land the job.

Bainwol, who starts Sept. 1, currently runs lobbying firm The Bainwol

Group.

He has also been executive director of the National Republican Senatorial

Committee and chief of staff to Sen. Connie Mack (R-Fla.).

Bainwol brings "the consummate insider's understanding of political nuance in

Washington," Warner Music Group chairman Roger Ames said.