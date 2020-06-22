Ex-Fox Film Exec Rieger Named CEO at VUniverse

Former 20th Century Fox Film executive Julie Rieger has been named CEO at VUniverse, which recently launched VU, which lets viewers browse their streaming services in one app.

Julie Rieger (Image credit: VUniverse)

Rieger, most recently president, chief data scientist and head of media at the studio, succeeds VUniverse co-founder Evelyn Watters, who becomes chief innovation officer at the company. Co-founder Monica Brady remains chief operating officer.

“We’re thrilled for Julie to join our team. Her expertise in and devotion to the film and entertainment industries is key as VU establishes itself as the leading channel guide and recommendation platform of the streaming world,” said Watters. “Her creative mind, strategic force and entrepreneurial spirit is exactly what is needed to lead VU into the future.”

Before joining 20th Century Fox Film, Rieger was with media agencies Carat USA and ZenithOptimedia Group.

“We are focused on developing VU as the central hub for every viewer’s streaming needs. Our mission is to unify popular and undiscovered programming across streaming services, keeping the viewer’s preferences top of mind,” said Rieger. “I look forward to working with the team of entertainment alums with a passion for storytelling; Monica, Evelyn, and my former Fox colleague Rick Kloiber.”

Kloiber is VUniverse’s chief revenue officer.