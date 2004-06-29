Ex-Fox Family Top Dog Runs Animal

Discovery Networks U.S. has recruited the former head of Fox Family Channel to lead its Animal Planet network.

Maureen Smith, who remained with Fox Family for a short time after it was acquired by the Walt Disney Co. and renamed ABC Family, will be Animal Planet's new EVP and GM. She replaces Michael Cascio.

While at Fox, Smith also directed the Fox Kids Network. She started her career there in 1986 as one of the original Fox Broadcasting employees. Since leaving ABC Family in March 2002, Smith has been an independent producer.

Smith plans to relocate from Los Angeles to Discovery's Washington-area headquarters.