Ex-FCCer joins D.C. law firm
Former Federal Communications Commission staffer Ari Fitzgerald is joining
Washington, D.C.-based law firm Hogan & Hartson as partner in its
communications group.
Fitzgerald until January was deputy chief of the FCC's International Bureau.
Before that he was legal advisor to former chairman William Kennard. He has also
worked as a Justice Department attorney and served as counsel to Sen. Bill
Bradley (D-N.J.).
Before entering law, he was a financial analyst with First Boston
Corp.
