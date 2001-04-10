Ex-FCCer joins D.C. law firm

Former Federal Communications Commission staffer Ari Fitzgerald is joining

Washington, D.C.-based law firm Hogan & Hartson as partner in its

communications group.

Fitzgerald until January was deputy chief of the FCC's International Bureau.

Before that he was legal advisor to former chairman William Kennard. He has also

worked as a Justice Department attorney and served as counsel to Sen. Bill

Bradley (D-N.J.).

Before entering law, he was a financial analyst with First Boston

Corp.