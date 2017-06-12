Ex-ESPN Research Head Artie Bulgrin Joining MediaScience

Artie Bulgrin, who left ESPN after years as a top research executive, is joining MediaScience—which does lab-based neuroscience research—as executive VP of strategy and insights.

ESPN is listed as a client of MediaScience. Bulgrin starts his new job in September.

“Artie’s addition to our team represents a huge step forward for MediaScience” said Dr. Duane Varan, MediaScience CEO. “No one has better command of the challenges facing the audience research community and deeper experience in pioneering its solutions.”

At ESPN, Bulgrin led pioneering efforts to measure audiences across platforms, out of home and with new research methods including biometrics. He spearheaded the creation of the ESPN Lab and oversaw more than 300 studies over the past eight years.

“I’ve worked intimately with MediaScience since its very inception and have always had the deepest respect for the high quality of its research” said Bulgrin. “I’m looking forward to the exciting new opportunities ahead.”