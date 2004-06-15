Ex-Dove Net Taps Cold Turkeys

Pax TV has picked the participants in its pro-social reality show, Cold Turkey.

The series, which premieres in October, will feature 10 people who are told they have been selected to join the cast of a reality show about ruling an island or being sent into space. In reality, the 10 smokers, nominated by concerned friends and family, will be asked to kick the habit. They will be "sequestered" together in a house for three weeks.

The contestants range from a 21-year-old film director to a 60-year-old nurse. In addition to a cash prize, the contestants, says Pax "will win a chance at a better life."