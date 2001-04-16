Ex-Cowboy Aikman playing for Fox

Its official: Troy Aikman is joining Fox Sports.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback is joining his former NFL teammate Daryl "Moose" Johnston and veteran play-by-play announcer Dick Stockton on Fox's number two NFL broadcast team next season. Both Aikman and Johnston, who just signed with Fox Sports as well, will handle the game analysis chores.

Aikman has worked on Fox Sports Net telecasts of NFL Europe League games the past two seasons and Johnston served as an NFL analyst for CBS Sports last season.