Ex-Charter Execs Will Do Time

A federal judge has sentenced two former Charter Communications Inc. executives to prison terms in connection with the accounting scandal the hit the company three years ago.



Former CFO Kent Kalkwarf got the longest term--14 months in prison plus two years of probation and a $200,000 fine.

Former COO David Barford received a year and a day in prison, two years of probation and a $200,000 fine.

Two additional executives, former SVPs David McCall and James Smith III, got two years probation.

McCall was also fined $200,000, and Smith was fined $175,000.

The company itself was never charged, nor was Chairman Paul Allen, former President Jerry Kent, nor any other board members.

Prosecutors charged that the executives inflated Charter’s reported revenue, operating cash flow, and subscriber counts.