Ex-Charter CEO sets new venture
Jerry Kent is reteaming with former Charter Communications Inc. and Cencom
Cable Associates partner Howard Wood in a new venture, CEQUEL III.
The venture, named in reference to their previous successes, will look to
invest in the cable and telecommunications businesses.
For now, Kent, Wood and a third shareholder, lawyer Daniel Bergstein, will
stake the venture until Kent and Wood find other companies to buy.
Kent said he's looking for deals ranging from 'hundreds of millions to a few
billion dollars,' and he will raise money from institutional investors on a
deal-by-deal basis.
He added that he's particularly interested in distressed telecommunications
companies, saying, 'There's some great businesses out there if you can buy them
cheaply and shed their debt.'
