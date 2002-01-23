Ex-Charter CEO sets new venture

Jerry Kent is reteaming with former Charter Communications Inc. and Cencom

Cable Associates partner Howard Wood in a new venture, CEQUEL III.

The venture, named in reference to their previous successes, will look to

invest in the cable and telecommunications businesses.

For now, Kent, Wood and a third shareholder, lawyer Daniel Bergstein, will

stake the venture until Kent and Wood find other companies to buy.

Kent said he's looking for deals ranging from 'hundreds of millions to a few

billion dollars,' and he will raise money from institutional investors on a

deal-by-deal basis.

He added that he's particularly interested in distressed telecommunications

companies, saying, 'There's some great businesses out there if you can buy them

cheaply and shed their debt.'