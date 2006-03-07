Ex-Apprentice Will Apprentice at CNBC

Ex-Apprentice contestant Rebecca Jarvis will join CNBC as an associate reporter.

Jarvis, who narrowly lost last season’s title, had been a financial journalist in Chicago before the show and has freelanced since then.

The 24-year-old will begins at CNBC April 3, based at its headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., and will cycle through various departments including the assignment desk, video editing and graphics. She will also accompany reporters in the field and develop and report her own stories.

A University of Chicago grad, Jarvis’ articles have appeared in Business 2.0 and Crain’s Chicago Business, among others.

She worked after graduation at Banc of America Securities as an investment banking analyst. CNBC, which reruns episodes of The Apprentice after they air on NBC, averaged 202,000 total viewers in February, up 51% from last year.

