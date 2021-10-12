Ex-A+E Networks CEO Abbe Raven Joins Advisory Council for Smithsonian Women’s Museum

Former A+E Networks chair and CEO Abbe Raven was named to the advisory council for the Smithsonian Institution‘s new American Women’s History Museum.

“The founding council members come from a wide range of backgrounds and industries, but they each possess the same passion for gender equity and uplifting women’s voices,” Lisa Sasaki, the interim director of the Smithsonian American Women’s History Museum, said. “They have broken through barriers and shattered expectations, making them uniquely qualified to lead a new museum that aims to do the same.”

A site-selection process is underway. The architectural/engineering firm Ayers Saint Gross will conduct the site evaluations for the museum and for the National Museum of the American Latino. Both were established by Congress Dec. 27, 2020.

The 25-member council will advise the Smithsonian’s Board of Regents and make recommendations on the location, design and construction of the new museum, help with private fundraising and provide for maintenance of its collections.

Raven became CEO of A+E Networks in 2005 and was named chair in 2013. A+E Networks operates cable networks, including the History Channel. She retired and became chairman emeritus in 2015 and returned as acting chair in 2018.

The 25-member council includes 19 citizens, the Smithsonian secretary, a member of the board of regents and four members appointed by congressional leadership.

In addition to Raven, the citizen members of the council include Lynda Carter, Jewan Case, Melissa Fetter, Billie Jean King, Penny Pritzker and Cara Sylvester.