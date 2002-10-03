Ex-Adelphia execs plead not guilty

Adelphia Communications Corp. founder John Rigas and two of his sons pleaded

not guilty to charges of defrauding the cable operator of more than $2.5

billion.

The Rigases and two other former Adelphia executives entered the pleas during

a hearing before U.S. District Judge Leonard Sand in Manhattan.

The five executives face a 24-count indictment charging that the Rigases used

more than $250 million in company funds to meet margin calls on their private

stock holdings, as well as using $12.8 million in Adelphia money to build a golf

course.

Prosecutors are seeking to claim $2.5 billion from the defendants, most of

which went into Adelphia's now-worthless stock.