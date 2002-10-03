Ex-Adelphia execs plead not guilty
Adelphia Communications Corp. founder John Rigas and two of his sons pleaded
not guilty to charges of defrauding the cable operator of more than $2.5
billion.
The Rigases and two other former Adelphia executives entered the pleas during
a hearing before U.S. District Judge Leonard Sand in Manhattan.
The five executives face a 24-count indictment charging that the Rigases used
more than $250 million in company funds to meet margin calls on their private
stock holdings, as well as using $12.8 million in Adelphia money to build a golf
course.
Prosecutors are seeking to claim $2.5 billion from the defendants, most of
which went into Adelphia's now-worthless stock.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.