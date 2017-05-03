E.W. Scripps Rolls Out Local News on Alexa

E.W. Scripps-owned TV stations have launched local news on-demand over Alexa-enabled devices, bolstering the group’s non-traditional offerings.

The new service includes “flash briefings” produced by the group’s stations in 23 markets that are updated throughout the day, Scripps said. Once enabled, the briefings are triggered on the voice-enabled platform by asking, “Alexa, what’s the news?” or “Alexa, what’s my flash briefing?”

National news outlets including CNN and NPR also offer briefings on Alexa. The Scripps launch comes several months after the group rolled out on Roku.