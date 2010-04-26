EVP Diaz Upped at Belo

Belo Corp. Executive VP of Television Operations Peter Diaz

has been promoted to president, media operations. Formerly

the president/general manager at KHOU Houston, Diaz has been executive VP since

November 2007 and joined the Belo management committee February 2008.

"Peter is an outstanding broadcast

executive with more than 30 years of industry expertise. We're fortunate to

have someone of his caliber leading our television stations and new media

efforts," said Belo President/CEO Dunia A. Shive.

Diaz joined Belo in 1984 as

national sales manager at KHOU and served in various sales management roles for

Belo stations in Houston, Tulsa

and Dallas. He

returned to KHOU as station manager in 1995.

Diaz serves on the executive committee

for the CBS Television Network Affiliates Association board and the board of

the new broadcast mobile initiative, Pearl Mobile TV.

Belo owns and operates 20 stations.