EVP Diaz Upped at Belo
Belo Corp. Executive VP of Television Operations Peter Diaz
has been promoted to president, media operations. Formerly
the president/general manager at KHOU Houston, Diaz has been executive VP since
November 2007 and joined the Belo management committee February 2008.
"Peter is an outstanding broadcast
executive with more than 30 years of industry expertise. We're fortunate to
have someone of his caliber leading our television stations and new media
efforts," said Belo President/CEO Dunia A. Shive.
Diaz joined Belo in 1984 as
national sales manager at KHOU and served in various sales management roles for
Belo stations in Houston, Tulsa
and Dallas. He
returned to KHOU as station manager in 1995.
Diaz serves on the executive committee
for the CBS Television Network Affiliates Association board and the board of
the new broadcast mobile initiative, Pearl Mobile TV.
Belo owns and operates 20 stations.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.