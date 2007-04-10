Evevning News Race: ABC Wins in Total Viewers, Narrowly Beats NBC in the Key Demo

The seesaw battle in the evening news ratings wars continues. NBC, which had the most viewers in the key demo and the most total viewers last week, fell behind ABC in both categories this week.

ABCWorld News with Charles Gibson had 8.08 million total viewers, while NBC Nightly News with Brian Williams had 7.64 million. In the 25-54 demographic, ABC had 2.4 million viewers to NBC’s 2.34 million, a difference of just 60,000 viewers.

Since the beginning of the year, NBC and ABC have seen viewers oscillate between the two evening news broadcasts. The CBS Evening News with Katie Couric has consistently been behind in the pack, which some have speculated led to the recent shakeup at the program.

ABCWorld News finished with 8,080,000 total viewers, and a 2.0 rating/8 share in the key demo.

NBC Nightly News finished with 7,640,000 total viewers, and a 1.9 rating/8 share in the key demo.

CBS Evening News finished the week with 6,190,000 total viewers, with a 1.6 rating/6 share.