Everything coming up roses for KRON-TV

When KRON-TV launches as an independent station on New Year's Day, it will

start its programming with coverage of the 113th Tournament of Roses

Parade.

KRON-TV is going to carry KTLA-TV Los Angeles' full slate of Rose Parade

programming, beginning at 6 a.m.

Co-owned Tribune Broadcasting station WGN-DT has signed on to carry KTLA's

digital transmission of the parade.