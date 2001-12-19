Everything coming up roses for KRON-TV
When KRON-TV launches as an independent station on New Year's Day, it will
start its programming with coverage of the 113th Tournament of Roses
Parade.
KRON-TV is going to carry KTLA-TV Los Angeles' full slate of Rose Parade
programming, beginning at 6 a.m.
Co-owned Tribune Broadcasting station WGN-DT has signed on to carry KTLA's
digital transmission of the parade.
