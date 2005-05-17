Everybody Watches Raymond

The Bachelor may have given out his final rose Monday night, but the three-hour extravaganza (3.9 rating/10 share) fell well below both the final yuks from Everybody Loves Raymond (a 10.8 rating/25 share for the final episode at 9, plus a 7.3/21 for an hour special, Raymond: Last Laugh, at 8-9), and the second-to-the- last episode of Fox's 24 (5.2/12).

CBS won the night with an average 8.3/10, also helped by an 8.2/19 for Two & a Half Men, its personal best rating by a bunch thanks to that powerhouse Raymond lead-in.

Fox was second with a 4.1/10 for 24 and Nanny 911 (3/8). ABC was a close third for The Bachelor, while NBC was a distant fourth with a 2.5/6 for its three-hour Hercules.

UPN nipped The WB for fifth with a 1.7/4 for its sitcom lineup to WB's 1.6/4 for its dramas.

