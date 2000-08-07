'Everybody Loves Raymond' was named best comedy and 'The West Wing' top drama at the 2nd Annual Family Television Awards. The event, which celebrates programming that is deemed positive for the whole family, took place Aug. 3 in Los Angeles and will be televised on Aug. 10 on CBS from 9-10 p.m. ET/PT. Other winners included Michael J. FOX as best actor and Della Reese as top actress. ABC's Wonderful World of Disney was the winner of the Lifetime Achievement award and the network's game show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? was named top alternative program of the year.