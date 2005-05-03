Everybody Loves CSI

CBS won the Nielsen overnight ratings Monday night in the 18-49 demo with a 5.4 rating/14 share, thanks primarily to sitcoms Raymond (6.2/15 for one of its last original episodes) and Two and a Half Men (5.7/13), and CSI: Miami, the top-rated show of the night by a wide margin at a 7.1/17.

NBC came in second with a 4.2/11 for Medium (4.7/11), Fear Factor (an 8-9 p.m.time period-winning 4.0/11), and Las Vegas (3.9/9).

Fox was third with a 3.9/10, led by drama 24 at a 4.6/11, even with last week with the latest installment of "how can CTU just miss catching the terrorists again?" Fox points out that the show won its hour in men 18-34. Maybe one of them could actually throw enough manpower at the terrorists to actually catch them rather than just scooting them around from one episode to the next as the intrepid Jack does.

ABC was fourth with a 3.0/8. It's top show was Supernanny, with a 3.5/9, which also won the nightly nanny battle over Fox, which averaged a 3.1/9 at 8 with Nanny 911. But Fox is looking to up the ante for sweeps next week, with three Nanny's taking on 21 kids.

The WB came in fifth, with a 1.6/4 for Seventh Heaven and Everwood. UPN was sixth with a 1.3/3 for its sitcom lineup.

The only repeat of the night was a "best of" Raymond episode at 8:30 leading into the original at 9, a technique used by NBC with its wind-down of Friends.