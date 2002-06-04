Everybody Loves CBS
CBS won Monday night handily in the household category on the strength of
its sitcom lineup and 48 Hours.
The highest-rated show of the night on any network was CBS' Everybody
Loves Raymond, with a 9.8 in households, according to preliminary Nielsen Media Research
numbers.
It also tied for top honors in 18-through-49s with NBC's Spy TV at a
4.5.
But despite a 2.5-rating-point lead in households over NBC -- 8.0 to
5.4, according to preliminary Nielsen numbers -- the older-skewing CBS lost by a
whisker (or should that be a feather?) in the 18-through-49 demo to the Peacock: a 3.6 for NBC versus a 3.5 for CBS.
Part two of ABC's reality 'event,' The Hamptons, was third in both
households and 18-through-49s behind the CBS and NBC lineups, both of which
consisted of repeats except for 48 Hours and Spy TV on NBC.
Even so, The Hamptons improved ABC's 18-through-49 number for the
night -- a 2.9 -- by a full rating point over the previous week's airing of James
Bond film Moonraker.
