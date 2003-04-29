Everybody loved CBS Monday night
CBS won Monday night's ratings battle across most of the key categories
including adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54, households and total viewers,
with its Everybody Loves Raymond-driven comedy block and CSI: Miami.
NBC was second with its regular lineup (Fear Factor, Third Watch
and Crossing Jordan.)
Fox was third in the demos with Boston Public and, in its second
outing, Mr. Personality, which won its time period among adults 18
through 34 from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.
ABC was third in households but fourth in the key adult demos with a bloopers
special and the movie Charlie's Angels.
For the night the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate ratings, households: CBS 10.1
rating/16 share, NBC 7.7/12, ABC 5.4/8 and Fox 5.0/8.
Adults 18 through 49: CBS 5.2/14, NBC 4.6/12, Fox 3.3/9 and ABC 2.9/8.
In the Nielsen local metered markets, The WB Television Network scored a 5.5/8 (household) with
7th Heaven and Everwood.
UPN's comedy block averaged a 2.9/4.
