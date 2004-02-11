Everwood Hits New Heights

With parallel story lines in which three of the show’s major characters considered whether it was time to have sex with their partners, The WB’s Everwood scored its best ratings since 2002 in persons 12-34 (2.8 rating/7 share) and men 12-34 (2.2/6).

The show also hit its second-highest-ever rating in teens (4.4/12) and its best-ever rating among male teens (3.1/8). Everwood had its third biggest audience of the season, with 6.1 million viewers tuning in. The episode also scored the show’s highest ratings of this season among adults 18-34, men 18-34, and female teens.