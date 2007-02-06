Evening-News Ratings: World News Wins the Demo
ABC's World News With Charles Gibson was No. 1 in the evening-news race in the key 25-54 demo for the week of Jan. 29. World News and NBC's Nightly News With Brian Williams both earned a 2.5 rating/9 share in the demo, but ABC had 30,000 more viewers than NBC, with a total of 3,060,000.
NBC was No. 1 overall with 9,840,000 total viewers to No. 2 ABC's 9,630,000. This was ABC's highest total-viewer delivery since the week of March 14, 2005.
CBS' Evening News With Katie Couric was a distant third, with a 2.0/7 in the demo (2,500,000 viewers) and a total of 7,780,000 viewers. The broadcast is up 3% in total viewers compared to last year at this time.
