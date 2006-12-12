Evening-News Ratings: NBC Wins Overall, but ABC Takes the Demo

NBC's Nightly News With Brian Williams was No. 1 in viewers last week, but ABC's World News With Charles Gibson won the key adults 25-54 demo.

Nightly got 120,000 more total viewers than World News (9,120,000 to 9,000,000), but ABC beat NBC 2,920,000 to 2,900,000 in the demo (close enough for an identical 2.4 rating/9 share).

CBS' Evening News With Katie Couric lagged far behind, with 7,450,000 total viewers and 2,260,000 in the demo (giving it a 1.8/7).