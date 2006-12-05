Evening-News Ratings: NBC Sweeps It

NBC's Nightly News With Brian Williams took first place in the November sweeps in total viewers, homes and the adults 25-54 demographic, according to Nielsen Media Research.

During the sweeps period, Nightly News averaged 9.568 million total viewers, a good 7% more than ABC's World News With Charles Gibson (8.920 million) and 23% more than CBS' Evening News With Katie Couric (7.783 million in its first sweeps since Couric took the anchor chair in September).

In homes, NBC earned a 6.5 rating/12 share over ABC's 6.2/12 and CBS' 5.4/10.

And in adults 25-54, NBC scroed a 2.4 rating over ABC's 2.3 and CBS' 2.0.