Evening News Ratings: Gibson Is Golden
ABC's World News With Charles Gibson was the No. 1 evening newscast in total viewers and the key news demo, adults 24-54, for the week of Feb. 5.
This was ABC's second week in a row as the No. 1 newscast for adults 25-54 and its best total-viewing audience since the week of Feb. 28, 2005. It was up 6% year to year in total viewers.
Gibson averaged 9,700,000 viewers and a 2.6 rating/10 share in adults 25-54.
NBC's Nightly News With Brian Williams averaged 9,520,000 total viewers and a 2.5/9 in the demo. It was down 3% year-to-year in total viewers.
CBS' Evening News With Katie Couric averaged 7,990,000 viewers and a 2.2/8 in the demo. This was the newscast's highest total-viewer number since Couric's premiere week (Sept. 4, 2006). The newscast notched its second-highest rating in adults 25-54 since the week of Sept. 11, 2006. Year to year (interim anchor Bob Schieffer was at the desk at this time last year), it was flat.
